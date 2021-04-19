Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Monday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 428 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 14 deaths since Friday.

Pierce County reported 91 cases Monday and one new death. The county has 524 deaths likely caused by COVID-19, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 386,920 and 5,394 deaths. Those numbers are up from 386,920 cases Sunday and 5,380 deaths Friday. The case total includes 27,110 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of April 7, the date with the most recent complete data, 43 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were steady at 47 in early April.

Out of the state’s total staffed intensive care unit beds (1,266) approximately 78.2% (990) were occupied by patients Sunday. Of those staffed ICU beds, 10.3% (130) held suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 123 per 100,000 people. Twenty-six states were lower.

The national rate for the same period was 140 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michigan has the highest rate in the United States at 485. Hawaii is the lowest at 41.1.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, 4.78 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, 211 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Monday, 25.4% of Washington residents and 33% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents age 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Testing

On March 31, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 22,238 specimens were collected statewide, with 4.3% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was steady at 4.6%. More than 6.3 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 97,230 cases and 1,498 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 46,351. Pierce County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 631, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 11 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 31.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 567,666 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 3.02 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 141 million.