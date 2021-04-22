Coronavirus

Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has planned a virtual news conference on Thursday, April 22, at 2:30 p.m. to talk about the state’s COVID-19 response.

Planning to join the governor on Thursday are Dr. Dave Carlson, chief physician officer at MultiCare in Pierce County; Dr. Dan Getz, chief medical officer at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital in Spokane; Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy director at the state Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.

Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
