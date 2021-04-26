Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Monday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health on Monday reported 1,078 new COVID-19 cases. The department also reported 16 deaths associated with the disease caused by the coronavirus since Friday.

Pierce County reported 226 new cases Monday and four new deaths, and reported 508 cases over the weekend.. The county has 525 deaths likely caused by COVID-19, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 397,417 and 5,450 deaths. Those numbers are up from 395,312 cases and 5,434 deaths as of Saturday. The case total includes 28,860 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.