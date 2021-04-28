WA state tops 400,000 COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Wednesday

The Washington state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,641 new COVID-19 cases. The department also reported 12 new deaths associated with the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Pierce County reported 196 new cases Wednesday and one new death. The county has had 43,911 cases and 529 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 400,139 cases and 5,474 deaths. Those numbers are up from 398,509 and 5,462 deaths deaths as of Tuesday. The case total includes 29,288 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.