More than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,720 new COVID-19 cases. The department also reported 13 new deaths associated with the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Pierce County reported 153 new cases Thursday and no new deaths. The county has had 44,064 cases and 529 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 401,718 cases and 5,487 deaths. Those numbers are up from 400,139 cases and 5,474 deaths as of Wednesday. The case total includes 29,456 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.