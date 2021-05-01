State reports more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Washington state Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,653 new COVID-19 cases. The department does not report new deaths on the weekend.

Pierce County reported 188 new cases Friday and two new deaths. The county has had 44,252 cases and 531 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 404,709 cases and 5,499 deaths. Those numbers are up from 403,040 cases and 5,499 deaths as of Friday. The case total includes 29,827 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Vaccines

According to the CDC, more than 5.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, more than 240 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Saturday, 37.2% of Washington residents 16 and older and 39.8% of the U.S. population 18 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and CDC data.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.