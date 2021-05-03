Here are the COVID-19 case numbers reported Monday for WA state

The Washington state Department of Health on Monday reported 1,110 new COVID-19 cases. It also reported eight new deaths since Friday. The department does not report new deaths over the weekend.

Pierce County reported 240 new cases Monday and one new death. The county has had 44,909 cases and 532 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 407,191 cases and 5,507 deaths. The case total includes 30,172 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.