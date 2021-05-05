Here’s where COVID shots can be found with no appointment necessary in Pierce County

A vaccine clinic offering Pfizer shots at Lakewood Towne Center. The site is now open seven days a week and with expanded hours. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department

Vaccine availability is improving in Pierce County, so much so that it appears the days of endless refreshes of websites to find open appointments have turned into casual on-the-spot events where you can show up anytime.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Tuesday said on Twitter, “Drop-ins are now welcome at most vaccine events listed on our site.”

Registration update for vaccine events on https://t.co/CjMA3TJDyq.

DROP-INS ARE NOW WELCOME at most vaccine events listed on our site. No appointment necessary.

As of 8:50 a.m. there are slots available for the following vaccine events: pic.twitter.com/oHgeacEdSP — Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (@TPCHD) May 4, 2021

The clinic at Lakewood Towne Center, 10330 59th Ave. SW, Suite B, is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments are open for those age 16 and older, though those ages 16 and 17 must still pre-register with a parent or guardian. Registration is available at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture. Walk-ins also are welcome.

That clinic and the ongoing clinic at the Tacoma Dome offer the Pfizer vaccine.

The former Toys R Us, 3551 9th St. SW, Puyallup, offers the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Hilltop Family Medical Center, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, also offers Moderna doses every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Other upcoming events with open appointments as of Tuesday:

▪ May 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., drive-thru Pfizer event at Bonney Lake High School.

▪ May 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., walk-up Johnson & Johnson event at Asia Pacific Cultural Center in Tacoma.

▪ May 26 and June 9, 2-6 p.m., walk-up Pfizer events at Asia Pacific Cultural Center in Tacoma.

Additionally, retail pharmacies announced this week they now offer walk-up vaccines without appointments.

Walmart on Tuesday announced COVID-19 vaccines are available via appointments or as walk-ups “as supply allows” to customers and associates in all of its more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, including the 65 Walmart pharmacies in Washington state.

Appointments can still be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine, and the pharmacies are administering the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in Washington and North Idaho also offer walk-in vaccine access without an appointment.

Like Walmart, the pharmacies are offering all three of the approved COVID-19 vaccines, though supply will vary store to store.

“If the pharmacy location is not administering the patient’s requested vaccine, our pharmacists will work with the patient and direct them to a location that is administering their preferred vaccine,” the grocer said in Tuesday’s announcement.

Customers also can schedule appointments at www.mhealthcheckin.com to book an appointment. A second appointment will automatically be scheduled for the vaccines that require two doses. Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose.

“All patients who receive their vaccine at a Safeway or Albertsons pharmacy will receive a coupon for 10% off their groceries at each appointment,” the grocer said.

The Biden administration on Tuesday set a new goal of 70 percent of U.S. adults having received at least one vaccine shot by July Fourth, the same date the administration previously set as a target for families to be able to have backyard gatherings for the holiday.

Vaccine distribution also was changed on Tuesday, with the White House saying vaccine supply left unordered will now be made available to other states.