Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Thursday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,142 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Thursday.

Pierce County reported 192 cases and no new deaths. The county has 535 deaths likely caused by COVID-19, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 411,075 cases and 5,553 deaths. Those numbers are up from 409,933 cases and 5,539 death as of Wednesday. The case total includes 30,966 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of April 25, the date with the most recent complete data, 75 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were increasing at 56 in mid-April.

Vaccine





According to the CDC, about 6.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, about 149.5 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Thursday, 31.6% of Washington residents and 32.8% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Testing

On April 17, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 11,737 specimens were collected statewide, with 7.4% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 6.2%. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 98,627 cases and 1,504 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 47,151. Pierce County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 636, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 11 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 31.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 570,147 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 3.06 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 144 million.