Where can vaccinated Americans travel? Here’s a list of countries as the world reopens

As more Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, some travelers are gearing up for new adventures abroad.

If you want to visit an international destination, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking your trip when you’re fully vaccinated. That means you should leave at least two weeks after getting the single-shot Johnson & Johnson dose or the second shot of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

But the coronavirus remains a risk, so health officials still recommend wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing your hands frequently during your trip. Also, the U.S. government has an online tool that shows risk levels for traveling to each nation.

As more countries welcome back tourists, a growing list is letting in people who show proof of getting a COVID-19 shot. And others are allowing tourists to come once they provide proof of testing negative for the virus.

So where can you go once you’re fully vaccinated? Here’s what to know.

Where can I go?

Here’s a list of some countries that are welcoming vaccinated travelers, the U.S. State Department website and news outlets said as of Monday, May 10.

What if I’m not vaccinated?

If you haven’t gotten your shot, some countries still allow you to enter with COVID-19 testing or quarantine requirements.

Those include Bolivia, Brazil and South Korea, CNN reported this month.

And in some countries, such as Thailand, having a coronavirus vaccine will reduce the time travelers have to spend in quarantine, according to the news outlet.