Here are the COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday for Pierce County

Pierce County reported 162 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with four new deaths.

The deaths were:

▪ A woman in her 90s from Bonney Lake.

▪ A woman in her 70s from Frederickson.

▪ A man in his 40s from Tacoma.

▪ A woman in her 80s from Gig Harbor.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of deaths, which as of May 11 was 73.8 percent.

The county’s totals are now 46,330 cases and 549 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

On May 4, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a pause in taking action based on the state’s Roadmap to Recovery metrics after a plateau of cases was observed in the state’s overall numbers over the weekend. All counties will remain in their current phase, which, for Pierce, means Phase 2. Pierce was one of three counties rolled back in April.

Ferry County also voluntarily rolled itself back to Phase 2 based on its case rate.

Pierce County’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was 367.4 as of May 12 with an eight-day reporting delay, according to the state’s Roadmap to Recovery metric. Phase 2 allows for 200-350 cases per 100,000.

New hospitalizations per 100,000 over seven days also need to stay between 5-10 in Phase 2. Pierce County was at 11.8 as of May 12.

The next evaluation comes May 18. Counties must stay within at least one metric to retain a phase. If a county fails both, it slides back one phase. Counties that meet both metrics of a higher level phase can advance one phase.

Testing is available at various places. Local libraries in Tacoma and Pierce County also offer test kits available for curbside pickup. More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s cumulative geographic totals with previous day’s reported totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 1,328 (1,325)

▪ Central Pierce County: 2,091 (2,082)

▪ East Pierce County: 2,180 (2,178)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,869 (1,866)

▪ Frederickson: 1,726 (1,721)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,446 (1,436)

▪ Graham: 1,549 (1,544)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 413 (411)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,774 (1,771)

▪ Lakewood: 3,758 (3,734)

▪ Parkland: 2,223 (2,214)

▪ Puyallup: 2,636 (2,629)

▪ South Hill: 2,660 (2,650)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,526 (1,510)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 668 (667)

▪ Spanaway: 2,180 (2,174)

▪ Tacoma: 12,538 (12,509)

▪ University Place: 1,472 (1,468)

▪ Unknown: 2,293 (2,279)

VACCINES

As of May 12:

▪ About 605,477 total doses given to Pierce County residents, according to the health department. More than 5.96 million have been administered statewide.

You can view vaccine participation by census tract on the health department’s website.

Go to tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture or the county’s FindYourCovidShot.com website for information on local sites offering vaccines and for vaccine registration. As of April 30, walk-up vaccine sites in the county run by the county and TPCHD no longer require an appointment. Those younger than 18 still need parent or guardian approval. Locations of individual vaccine sites also can be found on the state’s vaccine finder: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

▪ The health department’s call center to help those seeking vaccines is 253-649-1412.

▪ Pierce County also has a call center to help those searching for vaccines. Residents who need assistance signing up for an event can contact the call center at 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.