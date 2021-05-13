Coronavirus

Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID update at 2:30 p.m. Thursday

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Thursday, May 13, at 2:30 p.m. to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Planning to join the governor are Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy director of COVID-19 response, Washington state Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director for external affairs at the Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.

Annette Cary
Senior staff writer Annette Cary covers Hanford, energy, the environment, science and health for the Tri-City Herald. She’s been a news reporter for more than 30 years in the Pacific Northwest.
