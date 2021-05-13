Here are the COVID-19 case reported Thursday in Pierce County

Pierce County reported 198 new COVID-19 cases Thursday with one new death, a Gig Harbor woman in her 80s.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of deaths, which as of May 11 was 73.8 percent.

The county’s totals are now 46,528 cases and 550 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

Testing is available at various places. Local libraries in Tacoma and Pierce County also offer test kits available for curbside pickup. More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s cumulative geographic totals with previous day’s reported totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 1,341 (1,328)

▪ Central Pierce County: 2,101 (2,091)

▪ East Pierce County: 2,187 (2,180)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,872 (1,869)

▪ Frederickson: 1,733 (1,726)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,449 (1,446)

▪ Graham: 1,556 (1,549)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 413 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,786 (1,774)

▪ Lakewood: 3,771 (3,758)

▪ Parkland: 2,238 (2,223)

▪ Puyallup: 2,636 (no change)

▪ South Hill: 2,677 (2,660)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,534 (1,526)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 671 (668)

▪ Spanaway: 2,188 (2,180)

▪ Tacoma: 12,573 (12,538)

▪ University Place: 1,478 (1,472)

▪ Unknown: 2,311 (2,293)

VACCINES

As of May 12:

▪ About 605,477 total doses given to Pierce County residents, according to the health department. More than 5.96 million have been administered statewide.

You can view vaccine participation by census tract on the health department’s website.

Go to tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture or the county’s FindYourCovidShot.com website for information on local sites offering vaccines and for vaccine registration. As of April 30, walk-up vaccine sites in the county run by the county and TPCHD no longer require an appointment. Those younger than 18 still need parent or guardian approval. Locations of individual vaccine sites also can be found on the state’s vaccine finder: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

▪ The health department’s call center to help those seeking vaccines is 253-649-1412.

▪ Pierce County also has a call center to help those searching for vaccines. Residents who need assistance signing up for an event can contact the call center at 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.