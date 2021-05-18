Here’s what state, local health departments say about new mask guidelines

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced May 13 that fully vaccinated individuals could start partaking in activities they missed out on during the pandemic and stop wearing masks in most situations, many were left with a slew of emotions — and questions.

The new guidelines come over a year after the CDC recommended people wear masks to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The recent changes for masking have opened room for an “honor system,” where unvaccinated individuals are still recommended to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Some people are unsure and have questions about these new guidelines, so The News Tribune talked to officials and representatives from the state Department of Health and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to learn more about the nuances of the CDC recommendations.

Are the CDC recommendations too soon for Washington, Pierce County?

The rates of COVID-19 infection for Washington state and Pierce County are beginning to decline after a fourth wave. As of Wednesday, May 19, the state health department has reported 391,925 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Also as of Wednesday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 47,421 COVID-19 cases in the county.

State and local health department officials appear confident in the direction Washington and Pierce County are heading.

Katie Pope is the COVID-19 public information officer and Health Systems Quality Assurance liaison at the state Department of Health. Pope said while the rates of disease are declining across the state, there is still work to be done. Individuals should respect additional rules their county and local businesses set up and should continue to get vaccinated if they have not done so already.

Karen Irwin, spokesperson for the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, said the decline in COVID-19 cases is encouraging, as it will also lead to fewer hospitalizations.

“We’re moving in the right direction, but we know vaccination is the game changer, and we need everybody to get vaccinated to protect themselves, protect our neighbors, protect their loved ones,” Irwin said. “So, that’s what we’re focused on, is getting everyone vaccinated.”

What about children and the immunocompromised?

The Pfizer vaccine has only been approved for children ages 12 and older, leaving many children unvaccinated. In those cases, state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said Wednesday during a state Department of Health media briefing parents should continue to wear masks around their children to encourage them to keep masks on.

“This is so critical, so difficult for parents,” Shah said during the briefing. “Many are vaccinated themselves fully, and yet their kids are not. We want them also to continue to champion, model good behaviors for their kids.”

Pope said those who are vaccinated but immunocompromised, or immunocompromised in general, might not be fully protected from COVID-19. Those individuals should talk to their health care provider and consider continuing to follow all precautions, even after vaccination.

How have indoor situations changed?

Those who are fully vaccinated only need to wear masks in certain indoor situations or when abiding by local or business guidelines.

Masks still need to be worn on public transit, when in health care settings, in schools, at homeless shelters or at correctional facilities. Irwin said the CDC recommends individuals wear masks in crowded indoor locations as well.

Pope said individuals need to “respect the rules of the room.” Guidelines might vary between different establishments and localities, meaning there is no “one size fits all” solution for masking across the state, and the rules of wherever an individual is living or frequenting should be followed.

Similarly, Irwin said businesses retain the right to make and enforce their own mask mandates.

Additional guidance on masking for Washington will be released by the end of this week and will help supplement the new CDC recommendations. The guidelines will help further outline masking in the workplace, and what state expectations for businesses are moving forward. Shah believes businesses will continue to keep their employees and best practices in mind when setting up their own guidelines but encourages those who may be uncomfortable with their workplace’s guidelines to speak up and continue to wear a mask.

If people who are vaccinated still feel comfortable wearing a mask, the state Department of Health encourages them to do so, Pope said. Shah said Wednesday the state Department of Health also does not want to see “mask shaming” taking place for anyone who chooses to do so.

“We’re starting to see some of those reports —including those in the New York Times just yesterday — people saying that they’re wearing a mask, they’re fully vaccinated,” Shah said during the briefing. “They feel comfortable wearing a mask after so many months, behaviorally speaking.”

What about the outdoors?

The CDC now says those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks when outside.

Irwin said with those guidelines in mind, it’s ultimately up to those who are vaccinated to consider their preferences in some situations, such as crowded outdoor spaces. As summer activities, such as concerts, reemerge, some of those situations might arise. In most other situations, the new CDC guidelines can be followed, Irwin said.

Shah said he personally feels more comfortable wearing a mask outside in most cases and encourages others to do the same if it makes them feel safer.

“There are very few instances publicly that I won’t have them on,” he said Wednesday. “Maybe outdoors if I’m walking, or no one is around or running or things of that nature, but I still feel comfortable — more comfortable — to have a mask on than than not have it on, behaviorally speaking.”