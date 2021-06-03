Coronavirus
Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee will give COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee plans to have a virtual news conference Thursday, June 3, at 2:30 p.m. to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, vaccinations and the state’s pandemic reopening plan.
Joining the governor will be Marcus Glasper, director of Washington State Lottery; Umair Shah, secretary of the state Department of Health; Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy director for COVID-19 response at the Department of Health and Nick Streuli, the governor’s executive director of external affairs.
