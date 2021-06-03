Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee will give COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a news conference, Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee said he will issue an emergency proclamation next week that will require all public schools in the state to offer students an in-person learning option starting in April. Schools will be allowed to have a staggered start by grade level, and students must be offered no fewer than two days of of on-campus, in-person instruction per week. AP

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee plans to have a virtual news conference Thursday, June 3, at 2:30 p.m. to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, vaccinations and the state’s pandemic reopening plan.

Joining the governor will be Marcus Glasper, director of Washington State Lottery; Umair Shah, secretary of the state Department of Health; Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy director for COVID-19 response at the Department of Health and Nick Streuli, the governor’s executive director of external affairs.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.