Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19 update at 10:30 a.m.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Thursday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. to give an update on the state’s reopening from COVID-19 restrictions.
The governor will be joined by Mike Kreidler, Washington state insurance commissioner; Alfie Alvarado, director, Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs; Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy director for COVID-19 response, Department of Health; Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs, Office of the Governor; and Molly Voris, senior policy advisor, Office of the Governor.
