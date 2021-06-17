Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19 update at 10:30 a.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a news conference, Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee said he will issue an emergency proclamation next week that will require all public schools in the state to offer students an in-person learning option starting in April. Schools will be allowed to have a staggered start by grade level, and students must be offered no fewer than two days of of on-campus, in-person instruction per week. AP

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Thursday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m. to give an update on the state’s reopening from COVID-19 restrictions.

The governor will be joined by Mike Kreidler, Washington state insurance commissioner; Alfie Alvarado, director, Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs; Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy director for COVID-19 response, Department of Health; Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs, Office of the Governor; and Molly Voris, senior policy advisor, Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.