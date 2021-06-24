Coronavirus
Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee gives update on COVID-19 at 10:30 a.m.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Thursday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. give an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Planning to join the governor are the latest winner of the $250,000 vaccination incentive; Umair Shah, secretary of the Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, Inslee’s executive director of external affairs.
Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.
