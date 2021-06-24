Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee gives update on COVID-19 at 10:30 a.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a news conference, Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee said he will issue an emergency proclamation next week that will require all public schools in the state to offer students an in-person learning option starting in April. Schools will be allowed to have a staggered start by grade level, and students must be offered no fewer than two days of of on-campus, in-person instruction per week. AP

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Thursday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. give an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planning to join the governor are the latest winner of the $250,000 vaccination incentive; Umair Shah, secretary of the Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, Inslee’s executive director of external affairs.

