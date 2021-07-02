Pierce County ends week with just under 40 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases Friday and three new deaths.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Puyallup woman in her 60s.

▪ A South Pierce County man in his 60s.

▪ A Gig Harbor man in his 80s.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of deaths, which as of June 22 was 70.8 percent.

The county’s totals are 51,129 cases and 606 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

Pierce County’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was 68.3 as of June 30, down from 84.9 as of June 23, with an eight-day reporting delay, according to state metrics. That compares with the state’s rate of 74.3.

New hospitalizations per 100,000 over seven days were at three, compared with the state’s rate of 2.8.

Test positivity was at 2.4 percent from the week of June 13-19, the most recent data on the health department’s website, and down from a peak of 12.2 mid-April, with the number of tests slightly more than the previous week.

Testing is available at various places. Local libraries in Tacoma and Pierce County also have test kits available for curbside pickup. More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s cumulative geographic totals with the previous Friday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 1,508 (1,502)

▪ Central Pierce County: 2,291 (2,282)

▪ East Pierce County: 2,461 (2,452)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 2,015 (2,008)

▪ Frederickson: 1,942 (1,935)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,570 (1,566)

▪ Graham: 1,757 (1,741)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 459 (458)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,977 (1,970)

▪ Lakewood: 4,063 (4,046)

▪ Parkland: 2,464 (2,453)

▪ Puyallup: 2,891 (2,884)

▪ South Hill: 3,013 (2,999)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,809 (1,794)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 708 (707)

▪ Spanaway: 2,440 (2,427)

▪ Tacoma: 13,528 (13,474)

▪ University Place: 1,574 (1,569)

▪ Unknown: 2,659 (2,640)

VACCINES

As of June 30:

▪ About 822,874 total doses have been given to Pierce County residents, according to TPCHD. More than 7.8 million doses have been administered statewide.

In the county, 50.5 percent of the population has initiated vaccination, and 43.9 percent is fully vaccinated, compared with 55.2 percent in the state initiating vaccines and 50.1 percent fully vaccinated.

Among those 16 and older statewide, 66.5 percent have initiated vaccination and 60.6 percent are fully vaccinated. That does not include military or VA vaccines, which health officials say puts the state at 69.1 percent initiating vaccines toward the 70 percent goal on or before June 30.

You can view vaccine participation by census tract on the local health department’s website.

TPCHD includes vaccines administered to Pierce County residents at Joint-Base Lewis McChord in its total. It does not have access to Veterans Affairs vaccine totals, which are not entered into the Washington state Immunization Information System.

JBLM data is not included in any demographic information or on the health department’s vaccine map.

Go to tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture or the county’s FindYourCovidShot.com website for information on local places offering vaccines and for vaccine registration. Walk-up vaccine sites run by the county and most TPCHD events now no longer require an appointment, and all TPCHD events are for first or second doses. Anyone age 12 or older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those younger than 18 need parent or guardian approval. Locations of individual vaccine sites also can be found on the state’s vaccine finder: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

▪ The health department’s call center to help those seeking vaccines is 253-649-1412.

▪ Pierce County also has a call center to help those searching for vaccines. Residents who need assistance signing up for an event can contact the call center at 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.