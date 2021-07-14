Here’s where WA state ranks in US for percent of residents fully vaccinated for COVID-19

Tenney Young of Bonney Lake receives his second Moderna COVID-19 vaccination from pharmacist Kirk Heinz at Kirk’s Pharmacy in Eatonville, Washington, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 News Tribune file photo

Given Wednesday’s news about Washington state hitting its milestone of delivering at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 70 percent of its residents 16 and older, you might be wondering how the state ranks overall.

The 16 and older category, while a benchmark for the state that it tied to its reopening, reflects a higher percentage than the state’s vaccine rate among its total population.

Just over 56 percent of the state’s total population has initiated its first dose, with 51.3 percent fully vaccinated, according to the state’s Department of Health vaccine dashboard, which as of Wednesday morning had not yet been updated from July 10.

That’s still better than many states, with Washington ranked No. 9 for its fully vaccinated population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Washington is the only West Coast state in the top 10.

The CDC routinely assigns Washington state higher percentages, drawing from a 2019 Census estimate and also including federal entities. The DOH uses 2020 estimates.

Ranked by the percentage of the total population that has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC, here are the top 10 states and their percentage of fully vaccinated, as reported Wednesday by Becker’s Hospital Review:

1. Vermont: 66 percent

2. Massachusetts: 62 percent

3. Maine: 62 percent

4. Connecticut: 61 percent

5. Rhode Island: 60 percent

6. New Hampshire: 57 percent

7. Maryland: 57 percent

8. New Jersey: 56 percent

9. Washington: 56 percent

10. New Mexico: 55 percent

Oregon ranks No. 12 with around 55 percent, while California ranks 19th with 51 percent.

Those ranked in the bottom 10 show full vaccination rates among their populations at 39.4 percent (North Dakota) and lower, with Alabama the lowest at 33.42 percent.