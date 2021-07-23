Unvaccinated are more than 98% of COVID-19 cases reported so far this year in state

Pierce County reported 104 new COVID-19 cases Friday and one new death.

The county’s totals are 52,407 cases and 631 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

In Washington between Jan. 17 and June 26, people who were unvaccinated made up:

▪ About 98.5 percent of people who got COVID-19.

▪ About 97.9 percent of people hospitalized because of COVID-19.

▪ About 97.5 percent of people who died from COVID-19.

Pierce County has added seven new COVID-19 related deaths since July 16:

▪ A Tacoma area man in his 90s.

▪ A Central Pierce County man in his 50s.

▪ A Lakewood woman in her 90s.

▪ A Parkland man in his 50s.

▪ A Parkland woman in her 50s.

▪ A South Hill man in his 60s.

▪ An Edgewood/Fife/Milton man in his 80s.

The county no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of deaths, which as of July 13 was 68.9 percent.

On Friday, Dr. Scott Lindquist, the state’s acting health officer, said the state was heading into its fifth wave with rising COVID-19 cases.

Pierce County’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was 101.7 as of July 21, up from 67.1 as of July 14.

New hospitalizations per 100,000 over seven days is currently 2.8 per 100,000, compared with the state’s rate of 3.

Test positivity was at 4.6 percent for the week of July 4-10, up from 2.8 percent for the week of June 27-July 3.

More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s cumulative geographic totals with the previous Friday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 1,554 (1,532)

▪ Central Pierce County: 2,350 (2,324)

▪ East Pierce County: 2,508 (2,482)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 2,071 (2,050)

▪ Frederickson: 1,995 (1,973)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,594 (1,582)

▪ Graham: 1,807 (1,782)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 471 (462)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 2,044 (2,015)

▪ Lakewood: 4,157 (4,125)

▪ Parkland: 2,502 (2,480)

▪ Puyallup: 2,965 (2,921)

▪ South Hill: 3,079 (3,036)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,851 (1,830)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 728 (717)

▪ Spanaway: 2,490 (2,464)

▪ Tacoma: 13,876 (13,724)

▪ University Place: 1,604 (1,589)

▪ Unknown: 2,761 (2,723)

VACCINES

As of July 21:

▪ About 854,682 doses have been given to Pierce County residents, according to TPCHD. More than 8 million doses have been administered statewide.

In the county, 52.1 percent of the population has initiated vaccination, and 46 percent is fully vaccinated, compared with 56.7 percent in the state initiating vaccines and 51.9 percent fully vaccinated.

Among those 16 and older statewide, more than 70 percent has initiated vaccination, meeting the state’s goal, and 62.6 percent is fully vaccinated.

You can view vaccine participation by census tract on the local health department’s website.

Go to tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture or the county’s FindYourCovidShot.com website for information on local places offering vaccines and for vaccine registration. Walk-up vaccine sites run by the county and most TPCHD events now no longer require an appointment, and all TPCHD events are for first or second doses. Anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Those younger than 18 need parent or guardian approval. Locations of individual vaccine sites also can be found on the state’s vaccine finder: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

▪ The health department’s call center to help those seeking vaccines is 253-649-1412.

▪ Pierce County also has a call center to help those searching for vaccines. Residents who need assistance signing up for an event can contact the call center at 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.