What are the current rules for wearing masks in public facilities in Tacoma?

On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee recommended Washingtonians wear masks indoors whether vaccinated or not, citing concerns over the delta variant and a “fifth wave” of COVID-19.

The recommendation is not a legal requirement.

Right now in Tacoma, people who are not vaccinated are required to wear masks in city-owned public facilities, but there’s no one specifically enforcing the rule. People who are vaccinated do not have to wear masks indoors, but it is recommended.

For example, if someone walked into City Hall without a mask, it would be assumed they’re vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, along with other county health officials, recommended people wear facial coverings indoors in public settings when they don’t know the vaccination status of those around them.

People are still required to wear masks in certain places, including health care settings, child care facilities, camps, K-12 schools, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and on public transportation, according to TPCHD.

If you’re using one of Metro Parks Tacoma’s indoor community centers, masks are still required indoors for guests ages 5 and older who are not fully vaccinated. Masks are encouraged for fully-vaccinated guests.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday morning if city leadership was contemplating a change following Inslee’s announcement.