Still need a COVID vaccine? Many places now offering walk-up service; rides available

If you’re still among the unvaccinated, good news: There is plenty of vaccine left. While there may no longer be the big drive-up vaccine events, plenty of places are still offering doses, with no appointment necessary.

WHERE TO GO

You can go to tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture to see a complete list of area vaccination clinics and times available from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. You can search by proximity to your address.

Sites include Hilltop Regional Health Center, Lakewood Towne Center and South Hill Mall, among others.

The health department also is offering transportation to vaccine appointments for those who need it. Call 253-649-1412, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., available seven days a week.

The state Department of Health also offers regional search options at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/ or by calling 800-525-0127, then pressing #.

You can also text your ZIP code to 438-829 (GET VAX) or 822-862 (VACUNA) to find sites near you.

Mobile clinics to bring vaccines to homebound people also are an option. Go to covidwa.com/mobile for more information.

Tiffany Sanders, media representative for QFC, told The News Tribune on Friday, “We are seeing more people start to get COVID vaccinations over the last week. “

Here’s how local grocers are handling appointments:

▪ Fred Meyer: “We still encourage customers to make vaccination appointments via our website,” said media representative Jeffery Temple. “We are accepting some walk-up appointments.”

▪ QFC: The grocer offers walk-up vaccinations at all pharmacies. Customers can still make appointments on its website.

▪ Safeway: “We are walk-in for first or second dose, both Moderna and Pfizer,” said Sara Osborne, media representative for the grocer.

Retail pharmacies now generally offer walk-up appointments. Call ahead to check.