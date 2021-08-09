Watch Live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19 update at 1:00 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks Thursday, June 3, 2021, during a news conference in Olympia, Wash. Inslee announced that Washington will be the latest state to offer prizes to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Incentives will include a series of giveaways during the month of June including lottery prizes totaling $2 million, college tuition assistance, airline tickets, and game systems. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response. The coronavirus delta variant has been spreading in the state.

The governor will be joined by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan; King County Executive Dow Constantine; Susan Mullaney, Kaiser Permanente regional president for Washington state; Umair Shah, MD, MPH, secretary, Washington State Department of Health; Lacy Fehrenbach, DOH deputy director for COVID response; and Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer, Public Health — Seattle & King County.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.