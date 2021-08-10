More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pierce County in past 4 days

Pierce County reported 386 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one new death.

The latest death involved a Tacoma man in his 60s.

The daily case numbers have been on the rise with the spread of the Delta variant in recent weeks.

Over the weekend, 521 new cases were reported, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. On Monday, 197 new cases were reported.

The county’s totals are 55,781 cases and 637 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

The county no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual deaths it reports and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of deaths, which as of Aug. 3 was 71.8 percent.

Pierce County’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was 287.1 as of Aug. 8, up from 222.8 at the end of last week and 67.1 as of July 14.

New hospitalizations per 100,000 over seven days for Pierce County is on a upward swing at 7 per 100,000, up from 4 at the end of last week. The state rate is 6.4

Test positivity was at 7.8 percent the week of July 18-24 with the number of tests up over the previous week. The positivity rate for the county was lowest the week of June 13, when it hit 2.2 percent.

According to the state in its vaccination report released Aug. 4:

▪ 96.5% of COVID-19 cases from Feb. 1, 2021 – July 24, 2021 were not fully vaccinated.

▪ 96.0% of COVID-19 cases from Feb. 1, 2021 – July 24, 2021 who were hospitalized were not fully vaccinated.

▪ 94.6% of COVID-19 cases from Feb. 1, 2021 – July 24, 2021 who died from COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.

▪ More than 94% of all cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in individuals 12 years or older from Washington state can be attributed to individuals who have not been fully vaccinated.

The state updates its report of unvaccinated cases once a week.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Tuesday’s cumulative geographic totals with Aug. 6 totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 1,678 (1,634)

▪ Central Pierce County: 2,484 (2,445)

▪ East Pierce County: 2,689 (2,627)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 2,202 (2,165)

▪ Frederickson: 2,165 (2,113)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 1,693 (1,660)

▪ Graham: 1,928 (1,877)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 501 (492)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 2,179 (2,130)

▪ Lakewood: 4,361 (4,313)

▪ Parkland: 2,603 (2,568)

▪ Puyallup: 3,130 (3,089)

▪ South Hill: 3,293 (3,220)

▪ South Pierce County: 1,971 (1,945)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 796 (781)

▪ Spanaway: 2,643 (2,595)

▪ Tacoma: 14,672 (14,399)

▪ University Place: 1,703 (1,667)

▪ Unknown: 3,090 (2,957)

VACCINES

As of Aug. 7:

In the county, 58.5 percent of the population 12 and older has initiated vaccination, and 52.6 percent is fully vaccinated, according to state Department of Health.

Among those 12 and older statewide, nearly 70 percent has initiated vaccination, and 62.4 percent is fully vaccinated.

You can view vaccine participation by census tract on the local health department’s website.

Go to tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture or the county’s FindYourCovidShot.com website for information on local places offering vaccines and for vaccine registration. Walk-up vaccine sites run by the county and most TPCHD events now no longer require an appointment, and all TPCHD events are for first or second doses. Anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Those younger than 18 need parent or guardian approval. Locations of individual vaccine sites also can be found on the state’s vaccine finder: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

▪ The health department’s call center to help those seeking vaccines is 253-649-1412.

▪ Pierce County also has a call center to help those searching for vaccines. Residents who need assistance signing up for an event can contact the call center at 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.