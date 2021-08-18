Watch Live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks Thursday, June 3, 2021, during a news conference in Olympia, Wash. Inslee announced that Washington will be the latest state to offer prizes to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Incentives will include a series of giveaways during the month of June including lottery prizes totaling $2 million, college tuition assistance, airline tickets, and game systems. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, including fall school plans. The coronavirus delta variant has been spreading in the state.

The governor will be joined by Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.