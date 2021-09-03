New outdoor mask order for large gatherings in Pierce County kicks in after Labor Day

Pierce County will soon come under a new outdoor mask order regardless of vaccine status to help slow the spread of the current wave of COVID-19 cases, one day after King County issued a similar order.

Both Pierce and King County outdoor mask orders begin Tuesday.

Dr. Anthony Chen, director of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, on Friday issued the order as the county’s daily rate of new COVID-19 cases remained in triple-digits.

“Everyone 5 years and older in Pierce County must wear a face covering at any outdoor event with 500 or more people in attendance regardless of vaccination status,” the health department said in a Friday news release.

The health department said it also recommended wearing a mask “in any crowded outdoor setting where physical distancing is not possible. This order, along with the statewide mask order, requires masks be worn in indoor public settings like grocery stores, malls and community centers.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It noted that even outdoors, “the virus can still easily spread in large groups where physical distancing is difficult.”

“We are taking this step to ensure the most vulnerable people in our community do not become infected or spread COVID-19,” Chen said in a statement. “The highly contagious Delta variant is causing a rapid increase of positive COVID-19 cases and leading to increased hospitalizations and deaths.

“Wearing masks in crowds of 500 or more will reduce community transmission and protect children under the age of 12, people who are immunocompromised and unvaccinated adults.”

On Thursday, King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued a similar order. On Tuesday, Chen issued an order for the Washington State Fair in Puyallup requiring face masks for all in attendance both indoors and outdoors.

The fair started Friday and ends Sept. 26.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Pierce County on Friday reported 448 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths. A total of 25 deaths have been reported this week.

The order will remain in effect “until the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department confirms that COVID-19 disease rates have declined to low levels of transmission as defined by the CDC or until this health order is otherwise rescinded,” it stated.