Pierce County ends week still in triple digits with new daily COVID cases

Pierce County reported 414 new COVID-19 cases Friday and three new deaths.

The latest deaths included:

▪ A Puyallup woman in her 60s.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 50s.

▪ A Tacoma man in his 70s.

The county’s totals are 74,760 cases and 721 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

Pierce County’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was 676.7 for Aug. 19-Sept. 1. The rate of new hospitalizations per 100,000 is at 17.5.

According to Karen Irwin, COVID-19 communications lead with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department in response to questions on Thursday: “Our preliminary local data through July 31 show less than 1 percent of Pierce County COVID-19 deaths have occurred in fully vaccinated individuals. All of these individuals had significant underlying medical conditions.”

More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Friday’s cumulative geographic totals, with previous day’s totals in parentheses (totals now include both positive antigen and positive PCR tests):

▪ Bonney Lake: 2,402 (2,361)

▪ Central Pierce County: 3,523 (3,479)

▪ East Pierce County: 3,749 (3,712)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 2,956 (2,931)

▪ Frederickson: 2,950 (2,913)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 2,641 (2,621)

▪ Graham: 2,791 (2,756)

▪ Key Peninsula: 842 (832)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 2,881 (2,860)

▪ Lakewood: 5,707 (5,645)

▪ Parkland: 3,377 (3,343)

▪ Puyallup: 4,260 (4,218)

▪ South Hill: 4,592 (4,556)

▪ South Pierce County: 2,876 (2,851)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 1,022 (1,017)

▪ Spanaway: 3,453 (3,423)

▪ Tacoma: 20,014 (19,357)

▪ University Place: 2,306 (2,286)

▪ Unknown: 2,418 (3,190)

VACCINES

In Pierce County, 62.5 percent of the population 12 and older has initiated vaccination, and 55.6 percent is fully vaccinated, according to state Department of Health.

Among those 12 and older statewide, 73.9 percent has initiated vaccination, and 67 percent is fully vaccinated.

You can view vaccine participation by census tract on the local health department’s website.

Go to tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture or the county’s FindYourCovidShot.com website for information on local places offering vaccines and for vaccine registration. Walk-up vaccine sites run by the county and most TPCHD events now no longer require an appointment, and all TPCHD events are for first or second doses. Anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Those younger than 18 need parent or guardian approval. Locations of individual vaccine sites also can be found on the state’s vaccine finder: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

▪ The health department’s call center to help those seeking vaccines is 253-649-1412.

▪ Pierce County also has a call center to help those searching for vaccines. Residents who need assistance signing up for an event can contact the call center at 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.