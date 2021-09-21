Pierce County sees more than 380 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Pierce County reported 388 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and three new deaths.

The latest deaths included:

▪ A Puyallup man in his 70s.

▪ A Lake Tapps/Sumner area man in his 40s.

▪ A Bonney Lake woman in her 90s.

The county’s totals are 78,463 cases and 751 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

Pierce County’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was 611.1 for Aug. 30-Sept. 12. The rate of new hospitalizations per 100,000 is at 15.5.

From February to August, 28,695 (85.1%) of Pierce County’s cases involved unvaccinated individuals, according to the state Department of Health in its latest vaccine data report issued Sept. 15.

That compares with 3,218 (9.5%) cases involving those vaccinated during the same period, according to state DOH.

The Delta wave has created a backlog in testing results, and on Tuesday the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported, “Starting tomorrow, the state will temporarily pause updates of positive percentage rate of COVID-19 tests.

“The state’s focus on processing positive tests led to a backlog of negative tests and the potential for inaccuracies in percentage positive rate. Because we use state data, we can’t update our testing dashboard.”

It added, “Updates should resume on Oct. 31.”

More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Tuesday’s cumulative geographic totals, with Monday’s totals in parentheses (totals now include both positive antigen and positive PCR tests):

▪ Bonney Lake: 2,536 (2,516)

▪ Central Pierce County: 3,675 (3,652)

▪ East Pierce County: 4,047 (4,007)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 3,059 (3,047)

▪ Frederickson: 3,066 (3,059)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 2,737 (2,728)

▪ Graham: 2,961 (2,936)

▪ Key Peninsula: 890 (887)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 3,043 (3,019)

▪ Lakewood: 5,929 (5,912)

▪ Parkland: 3,506 (3,490)

▪ Puyallup: 4,485 (4,457)

▪ South Hill: 4,794 (4,777)

▪ South Pierce County: 3,103 (3,066)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 1,065 (1,058)

▪ Spanaway: 3,614 (3,590)

▪ Tacoma: 20,785 (20,734)

▪ University Place: 2,376 (2,369)

▪ Unknown: 2,792 (2,771)

VACCINES

In Pierce County, 64.1 percent of the population 12 and older has initiated vaccination, and 57.2 percent is fully vaccinated, according to state Department of Health.

Among those 12 and older statewide, 75.8 percent has initiated vaccination, and 68.9 percent is fully vaccinated.

You can view vaccine participation by census tract on the local health department’s website.

Go to tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture or the county’s FindYourCovidShot.com website for information on places offering vaccines and for vaccine registration. Walk-up vaccine sites run by the county and most TPCHD events now no longer require an appointment, and all TPCHD events are for first or second doses. Anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Those younger than 18 need parent or guardian approval. Locations of individual vaccine sites also can be found on the state’s vaccine finder: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

▪ The health department’s call center to help those seeking vaccines is 253-649-1412.

▪ Pierce County also has a call center to help those searching for vaccines. Residents who need assistance signing up for an event can contact the call center at 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.