COVID boosters endorsed in Washington, other Western states. Here’s what to know

A panel that reviews vaccine safety for Western states has endorsed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for qualifying people to be administered six months from a person’s last dose.

The review came after FDA and CDC recommendations were issued regarding a booster shot for qualifying people.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has recommended a third Pfizer booster dose to:

▪ Those ages 65 and older.

▪ Those living in a long-term care facility.

▪ Those ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.

The group also recommended that the following groups ages 18-64 who received the Pfizer vaccine should also receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine after six months:

▪ Those with underlying medical conditions.

▪ Those at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional setting.

For now the boosters only apply to those who have received the two-shot Pfizer vaccines. Federal panels have yet to weigh in on boosters for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines, so people who received those doses must wait.

Before this week, the CDC had authorized use of a third COVID vaccine dose for moderately to severely immunocompromised people at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Those shots are not considered “boosters” but a third separate dose.

Washington, Oregon and Nevada joined California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup in October 2020. The group, which consists of nationally acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunization and public health, has independently reviewed the vaccines before statewide deployment.

Following the workgroup’s review, “The State Department of Health will then give us guidance on how best to support our healthcare providers to determine who is eligible and how to demonstrate that eligibility. We will follow that guidance,” according to Karen Irwin, COVID-19 communications lead with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, in response to questions earlier in the week about the boosters.

The bulk of the booster distribution will be taken on by pharmacies, much like the shots are handled now. On Friday, CVS recommended booking appointments online to ensure the vaccine is available at the site of your choice.

According to CVS: “Currently, each participating CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic location is offering either the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, not all three.” The supply is to accommodate those not just seeking the Pfizer booster, but first doses, too.

Regarding the boosters: “Per guidance from the CDC, patients will be asked to self-attest to their eligibility as defined by the eligibility guidelines,” CVS noted.

