Pierce County’s new COVID cases remain in hundreds; latest deaths are those in 50s, 60s

Pierce County reported 435 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and three new deaths.

Over the weekend, 891 cases were reported, a portion of which was the result of a lab backlog. On Monday, 374 cases along with three new deaths were reported.

The latest deaths reported Monday and Tuesday included:

▪ A Graham man in his 60s.

▪ A Spanaway woman in her 50s.

▪ A Graham man in his 50s.

▪ A Puyallup man in his 60s.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 50s.

▪ A Tacoma woman in her 60s.

The county’s totals are 81,559 cases and 764 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020.

Pierce County’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 was 567 for Sept. 6-19. The rate of new hospitalizations per 100,000 is at 11.

From February to August, 28,695 (85.1 percent) of Pierce County’s cases involved unvaccinated people, according to the state Department of Health in its latest vaccine data report issued Sept. 15.

That compares with 3,218 (9.5 percent) cases involving those vaccinated during the same period, according to state DOH.

More information on testing is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Tuesday’s cumulative geographic totals, with Friday’s totals in parentheses (totals now include both positive antigen and positive PCR tests):

▪ Bonney Lake: 2,674 (2,601)

▪ Central Pierce County: 3,831 (3,766)

▪ East Pierce County: 4,313 (4,188)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 3,173 (3,121)

▪ Frederickson: 3,189 (3,138)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 2,846 (2,788)

▪ Graham: 3,119 (3,041)

▪ Key Peninsula: 947 (914)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 3,160 (3,121)

▪ Lakewood: 6,188 (6,080)

▪ Parkland: 3,646 (3,580)

▪ Puyallup: 4,645 (4,574)

▪ South Hill: 4,968 (4,883)

▪ South Pierce County: 3,347 (3,240)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 1,098 (1,084)

▪ Spanaway: 3,787 (3,722)

▪ Tacoma: 21,674 (21,292)

▪ University Place: 2,465 (2,424)

▪ Unknown: 2,489 (2,344)

VACCINES

In Pierce County, 64.8 percent of the population 12 and older has initiated vaccination, and 58.2 percent is fully vaccinated, according to state Department of Health.

Among those 12 and older statewide, 76.4 percent has initiated vaccination, and 69.7 percent is fully vaccinated.

You can view vaccine participation by census tract on the local health department’s website.

Go to tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture or the county’s FindYourCovidShot.com website for information on places offering vaccines and for vaccine registration. Walk-up vaccine sites run by the county and most TPCHD events now no longer require an appointment, and all TPCHD events are for first or second doses. Anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Those younger than 18 need parent or guardian approval. Locations of individual vaccine sites also can be found on the state’s vaccine finder: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

▪ The health department’s call center to help those seeking vaccines is 253-649-1412.

▪ Pierce County also has a call center to help those searching for vaccines. Residents who need assistance signing up for an event can contact the call center at 253-798-8900 or email pcvaccine@piercountywa.gov for help.