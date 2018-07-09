Car drives into Puyallup post office

A car drove into the U.S. Postal Service branch in downtown Puyallup on Monday, police said.
The crash took place just before 10 a.m. in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest.
The driver apparently lost control of the car, which hit the building, took out a metal railing and struck a statue with a bronze driver on top.
No one was hurt in the crash.
Police tweeted a photo of the car resting on top of the statue, saying "We have to admit the statue next to this collision is priceless. It brought new meaning to drop off your mail ..."
