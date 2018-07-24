Tacoma motorcyclist killed after crashing on SR 512 in Puyallup

A motorcyclist died early Tuesday after losing control of his bike and crashing on state Route 512 in Puyallup, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Richard Todd, 51, of Tacoma was traveling east when his 2012 Harley Davidson left the road near 31st Avenue West. Several drivers called 911 about 2:30 a.m. to report debris in the lanes.
Todd’s body was found and paramedics performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers have not determined what caused the wreck.
The highway was closed for about two hours during the investigation.
