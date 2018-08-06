Tuesday is election day. Here is some helpful information.

Backyard barbecues and back-to-school sales might be on your mind, but Tuesday (Aug. 7) is primary election day.
Voters across Washington will be narrowing the field in several federal, state and local races, from U.S. senator to District Court judge. In Pierce County, voters served by Orting Valley Fire & Rescue also will be asked to approve two levies.
Voters must get their ballots postmarked Tuesday or deposited by 8 p.m. in a county-approved drop box.
Four voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find replacements for lost, damaged or incorrectly marked ballots; ballot-marking tools in large font, color contrast and audible options; provisional ballots; and other assistance. Voters also can drop off ballots at the centers.
The centers are at:
▪ Gig Harbor Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St.
▪ Pierce County election center, 2501 S. 35th St., Suite C, Tacoma.
▪ Puyallup Library, 324 South Meridian.
▪ Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals with Disabilities, 6315 S. 19th St., Tacoma.
For more information, including a list of ballot drop boxes, visit www.co.pierce.wa.us/328/Elections.
