3 killed in wreck on SR 702, State Patrol says

Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of McKenna on Monday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. on state Route 702 and Eighth Avenue South, State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said.
Witnesses told troopers that a minivan going about 35 mph south on Eighth Avenue failed to stop for a stop sign and T-boned an SUV westbound on SR 702 going about 55 mph, Batiste said. The SUV was knocked at least 20 feet off the highway by the crash.
Three occupants in the overturned SUV died at the scene and a fourth sustained critical injuries, Batiste said.
The driver of the minivan and a 5-year-old inside both suffered serious injures, Batiste said.
After the van careened through the intersection, it struck a power pole, knocking it down and blocking all lanes of SR 702, Batiste said. The downed pole sparked a brush fire that burned about 10 acres before South Pierce Fire & Rescue crews contained it.
The driver of the minivan was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and three counts of vehicular homicide, Batiste said.
The highway is expected to remain blocked into the night.
