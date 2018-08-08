3 killed in T-bone wreck on SR 702 have been identified

Three people killed Monday when a suspected drunken driver slammed into their SUV near McKenna have been identified.
Passengers Kum Ki, 70, and his wife, Dong Ki, 67, of Fullerton, California died in the wreck, along with Kyung Lee, 58, of Buena Park, California.
The driver of the 2018 Toyota Rav4 they were traveling in, a 59-year-old man from Buena Park, was critically injured.
The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. on state Route 702 and 8th Avenue South, about five miles east of McKenna.
A woman in a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving south on Eighth Avenue when she ran a stop sign and struck the SUV, which was heading west on SR 702, according to the State Patrol.
The Dodge was traveling about 35 mph and the Toyota was going about 55 mph.
After T-boning the SUV, the Dodge careened through the intersection and hit a street sign and power pole.
The downed power pole sparked a brush fire that burned about 10 acres before South Pierce Fire & Rescue crews got it under control.
The overturned Toyota was pushed more than 20 feet off the highway.
Lee and the Kis were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 36-year-old Lynwood woman and a 4-year-old boy in the Dodge were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The road was blocked for more than six hours.
Although troopers are still investigating the crash, they said the woman who caused the collision appeared to be under the influence.
