If you’ve missed shopping for gifts at state history museum, we’ve got good news

The Washington State History Museum has a new store with a couple of Pacific Avenue entrepreneurs moving into the space.
Liz Van Dyke and Aaron Goodge are opening The Goods at The Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., this month. Two years ago, the duo started Stocklist Goods & Gifts, 1936 Pacific Ave., coming up through the Spaceworks Tacoma program, as a growing number of local entrepreneurs have done.
Van Dyke grew up working in a family business and retail through the years. Goodge came to retail a different way: general contracting.
“Aaron did the buildout at Stocklist and the first weekend of the store opening, it was all hands on deck,” Van Dyke recalled. “He helped and worked the first few days and said, ‘I really enjoy this,’ so it was a natural thing.
“We have a dynamic where we look at a product, ask how do we display it, then he’ll build the display.”
“The opportunity to combine our passions for locally made and quirky gifts, accessible products, customer service and equitable representation in a museum gift store was something we couldn’t pass up,” Goodge said in the store’s news release.
Looking at Stocklist’s inventory online, it looks like a natural choice, with items such as Celebrate Washington Flash Cards and a Downtown Tacoma Landmark Ornament as well as display pennants for area attractions.
The new museum store, focusing on Washington-produced items and souvenirs, will have some of the previous museum store’s items, such as books and artwork. Along with those familiar items, the new store is mixing it up a bit with new items, forming partnerships with 10 local artists not currently offered at Stocklist.
The museum itself has been without a store for nearly a year.
“We’re delighted that Liz and Aaron have decided to open another venue in our space,” Jennifer Kilmer, Washington State Historical Society’s director, said in its news release announcing the store.
“They’ve made wonderful connections with the community through Stocklist, and that dovetails nicely with the Historical Society’s mission. They have already brought their unique style and perspective to the space and stocked it with thoughtful selections.”
The store has had what Van Dyke called a “super-soft opening.” You can get a store preview Saturday (Aug. 11) during the museum’s In The Spirit Northwest Native Festival.
The store will have its grand opening Aug. 16. Both The Goods and the museum will be open until 8 p.m. that day, with free museum admission starting at 3 p.m.
Regular store hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Tuesday-Sunday; free Neighborhood Nights on Thursdays 5 to 8 pm; Fourth Fridays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There’s a 10 percent discount for Washington State Historical Society members.
The store can be reached from the sidewalk on Pacific Avenue or through the museum.
More museum info (hours, rates, exhibits, etc.) is at http://www.washingtonhistory.org/visit/wshm/
Comments