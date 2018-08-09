Class reunions for 2018

August
Stadium High School Class of 1958 60th Class Reunion. 3-8 p.m. Aug. 11. Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma. Lani David, ldavis@willismarketing.com, 253-759-7585
Lincoln High School Class of 1988 30th Reunion 5-midnight Aug. 11. Paradise Lanes, 12505 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma. Robert Bowen, 253-202-5819, rbowen12@msn.com
Bethel High School Clss of 1973 45th Reunion. noon-4 p.m. Aug. 12. Spanaway Park, Picnic Area E. Potluck, plates and utensils provided. Reservations not required.
Clover Park High School Classes 1940-1960 Reunion Breakfasts 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays Aug. 14, 28, Sept. 11. Foley’s Restaurant at Meadow Park Golf Course. Reservations not required. Jack 253-831-4990
Franklin Pierce High School Class of 1961 noon-4 p.m. Aug. 18. 75th Birthday Party. Friday golf, contact Tom janlunsden@gmail.com. Must respond no later than July 17. Private Home, 15519 Spanaway Loop Road, Spanaway. Carolyn 253-677-7703, Marge 253-666-3981
Puyallup High School Class of 1978 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. 40th reunion. High Cedars Golf Course, Orting. $50 per person. Tim Root: timroot83@gmail.com, tinyurl.com/PHS-1978
Stadium Class of 1956 80th Birthday Party Bash Noon Aug. 18. Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 N. Waterfront Drive, Tacoma. $30 per person. Sharon Christensen, skchris1956@gmail.com
Stadium/Wilson Class of 1960 58th reunion. 3-8 p.m. Aug. 18. Fircrest Community Center. $30 per person. JoAnn Levinson Sponberg, 253-759-3956, l.j.sponberg@hotmail.com
Lincoln High School Class of 1948 2-5 p.m. Aug. 22. LaQuinta 1425 E. 27th St., Tacoma. 253-584-6611, 425-225-5188
Lincoln High School Class of 1958 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 23. Annual luncheon reunion. Tower Lanes, 6323 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Fred Harmon, 253-847-2774
Stadium High School Class of 1951 67th Reunion luncheon. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 24. Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 N. Waterfront Drive, Tacoma. Reservations, questions, Anita Thompson 253-565-9279, gofer80@comcast.net
Stadium High School Class of 1948 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 25. Lunch at noon. LaQuinta 1425 E. 27th St., Tacoma. $30. Phylis Dorwin, 253-987-5765
Lincoln High School Class of 1960 4 p.m. Aug. 25. Cheers Bar & Grill, 2611 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Jim Summers, 253-460-1442, Lou Overbo, 206-898-5875
Puyallup High School Class of 1963 55th Reunion. 3-7 p.m. Aug. 25. Potluck at Gary’s Place, 3501 112th St. E., Tacoma. RSVP to puyalluphs1963@gmail.com or 253-661-2450
Mount Tahoma High School Class of 1966 70th Birthday Bash 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Foley’s on the Green at Meadow Park Golf Course, 7108 Lakewood Drive W., Tacoma. $5 admission. RSVP Carol Ann (Rice) Bills carolannebills@gmail.com
Puyallup High School Class of 1958. 3:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Clarks Creek South Park, 1710 12th Ave. SW, Puyallup. Bring a hot dish, salad, dessert or snack, your own drink and lawn chair. Leanna Schletzbaum, 253-531-6450, schletzie@msn.com
Fife High School Class of 1966 70th birthday party 2 p.m. Aug. 25. Potluck at Connie Klippert’s house, 2627 David Court E., Fife. 253-926-6004
Lakes High School Class of 1965 noon-5 p.m. Aug. 30. Potluck picnic, Shelter at Owen Beach, Point Defiance Park, Tacoma. $10 per person. Francis Rawlings 253-582-2631 or 253-888-2996, kittyskunk@peoplepc.com
September
Wilson High School Class of 1968 6-11:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma. Gail (Hagen) Neufeld: gneufeld12@aol.com, Juanita (Bachman) Brunzell; juan_b@msn.com
Bethel High School Class of 1968 6 p.m. Sept. 8. 50th Reunion. Emerald Queen Casino Ballroom, Fife. Terri Tildon, 253-845-0959, ttildon@aol.com
Federal Way High School Class of 1968 6:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Twin Lakes Golf and Country Club, 3583 SW 320th St., Federal Way. Advance tickets required. Additional activities pending. Marvin; classof1968@comcast.net
Peninsula High School Classes of 1948-1960 6-10 p.m. Sept. 8. Gig Harbor Eagles, 4425 Burnham Drive NW, Gig Harbor. No host bar, no charge but donations to the Eagles appreciated. Dian, 253-858-6901
Franklin Pierce High School Class of 1963 55th reunion. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 8. Chinook Room at Emerald Queen Hotel and Casino, Fife. Donna, 253-983-8299
Clover Park High School 60 Year Reunion 3 p.m. Sept. 8. Contact Lucille (Recob) Smith: gceile@aol.com or 253-752-7217. Respond by Aug. 12. Private Home. $15 food and drink provided.
Franklin Pierce High School Class of 1968 6-10 p.m. Sept. 14. No host bar and appetizers. 4:30-10 p.m. Sept. 15. Buffet dinner, no host bar, class photos, music. Urban Elk Lodge, 2013 S. Cedar St., Tacoma. Contact allan@elevationsltd.com, 253-468-6917
Stadium High School Class of 1952 66th Reunion. 11 a.m.-noon lunch. Sept. 14. Tower Lanes, 6323 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $25 pay at the door. RSVP Dorothy: 253-564-0856, dewebster01@gmail.com
Lakes High School Class of 1968 50th Reunion. Sept. 14-16. For more details contact lakesclass68@gmail.com. Deadline for registering is Aug. 15
Stadium High School Class of 1968 5-11 p.m. Sept. 15. Fabulous Fifties, 455 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. Chris Taylor, cbt011@comcast.net, 253-722-7091
Lakes High School Class of 1973 Sept 15. #21 Lakeside Club, Lakewood. Contact Gary Turney at 253-581-5966 orglturney@msn.com
Stadium High School Class of 1963 5-11 p.m. Sept. 15. 55th class reunion. Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma. Linda Hren Orton, 253-862-8943, 253-318-7833, ortonde@gmail.com
Clover Park High School Class of 1967 and 1968 50th Reunion 5:30-11 p.m. Sept. 15. Holiday Inn Tacoma, 8402 S. Hosmer St., Tacoma. Nancy.Paulson68@gmail.com
Wilson High School Class of 1963 55th Reunion. 6 p.m. Sept. 15. Fircrest Golf Club, 1500 Regents Blvd., Fircrest. Carolyn Hash Shain, 253-851-7618 or Bart Bona, 253-503-3029
Bethell High School Class of 1961 Noon Sept. 18. Spanaway Park, Shelter C. Bring your own food, drinks and lawn chair. Reservations not required.
Lincoln High School Class of 1954 64th Class Reunion 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 19. La Quinta Inn and Suites, 1425 E. 27th St., Tacoma. $30 per person. Contact Ed Lautermilch 253-474-0393
Mount Tahoma High School Class of 1968 5 p.m. Sept. 22. Emerald Queen Casino Ballroom, 5580 Pacific Highway E., Fife. $50 per person. Additional days of activities. Shelly Parks Davis, 253-383-5550, forshel50@yahoo.com; Keith Hunter, 253-569-9903, kbhunter@gmail.com
Bethel High School Class of 1978 All classes welcome. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 22. America’s Car Museum, 2702 E. D St., Tacoma. $70 per person. www.bethel78.com
Lincoln High School Class of 1978 40th Reunion. 6-11:30 p.m. Sept. 22. USA of Yesterday. Cheryl (Michael) Smith at clsmith8360@outlook.com
Federal Way High School Class of 1978 40th Reunion 6:30-11 p.m. Sept. 22. Twin Lakes Gold and Country Club, 3583 SW 320th St., Federal Way. 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Billy McHales, 1320 S. 324th St., Federal Way. Janice Finch at thefinchbirds@comcast.net
Stadium High School Class of 1953 65th Reunion. 4 p.m. Sept. 29. Emerald Queen Chinook Room, 5700 Pacific Highway E., Fife. $30 prepaid, includes gratuity; send to Dorothy Johnson Chenaur, P.O. Box 438, Buckley, Wa. 98321. Juanita (Capen) Carlson. 253-576-5762, nitacapen@aol.com
Curtis High School Class of 1968 50th Reunion. 6-11 p.m. Sept. 29. Tacoma Country Club, 13204 Country Club Drive SW, Lakewood. $45. No host bar. Payments to Connie Zittle, 12 Forest Glen Lane SW, Lakewood, 98498. RSVP by Aug. 1 to Julie Wargo Deem; grammajuliewho@aol.com
Wilson High School Class of 1978 40th Reunion. 6-11 p.m. Sept. 29. Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma. $45 before Sept. 15. $55 after. Tickets at: wilson78.myevent.com
Military Reunions
USS Iwo Jima Shipmates (LPH2/LHD7) Oct. 10. Doubletree Hotel, Jacksonville Riverfront, Jacksonville, Florida. Robert Mcanally, 757-723-0317
