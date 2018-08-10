Turboprop stolen from Sea-Tac crashes on Ketron Island in Pierce County

A turboprop passenger plane stolen from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and trailed by two fighter jets crashed Friday night on Ketron Island, off the shore from Steilacoom, authorities said.





Only the unidentified pilot was on the plane, according to authorities.

Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said the man who stole the plane is a mechanic at the airport. He described him as a 29-year-old man who might have mental health problems. He is reported to be a Pierce County resident.

“The guy didn’t know how to fly or intentionally did stunts over Anderson Island, and crashed into Ketron Island,” Troyer said.

“A joyride gone terribly wrong,” Sheriff Paul Pastor said during a news conference in Steilacoom.





The pilot of the stolen plane alternately expressed remorse for his actions and a desire to perform aerobatics as flew around Puget Sound, pursued by the two F-15 fighters.

In a recording posted to Broadcastify, the pilot can be heard calmly chatting with Air Traffic Control.

“I got a lot of people that care about me and it’s going to disappoint them to hear about this,” says the pilot, who ground control addresses as Rich.“I would like to apologize to each and everyone of them. Just a broken guy. Got a few screws loose. Never knew it until now.”

The pilot marvels at the beauty of the Olympics. Ground control gently suggest he turns away

“Hey, pilot guy,” Rich asks. “Can this thing do a black flip thing?” .

Later he says he’s going to land it in a “safe manner” but then asks if the plane can do a barrel roll.

“If that goes good, I’m going to go nose down and call it a night,” Rich says.

Ground control advises him to wait.

Earlier, Alaska Airlines, the parent company of Horizon Air whose plane was stolen, tweeted a statement.

“We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more.”





Fire crews and boats are responding to the scene. Based on video from KIRO 7, the crash has started a forest fire on the island.

“We have multiple 911 calls, over 30, reporting a fireball,” Troyer said. “Witnesses said a ... plane is going down. We have police boats, we have everybody responding. We’re trying to contact the military. We are sending resources and people.”

Stolen horizon airplane crashed into Ketron island. Preliminary info is that a mechanic from unknown airlines stole plane. Was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

Follow this thread for official info. This is not a terrorist incident. Confirmed info .. this is a single suicide male. We know who he is. No others involved. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

Two F-15 fighters were scrambled from the Portland airport and followed the plane as it flew over the region, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.





The incident shut down Sea-Tac Airport but flights are returning to normal.

We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

The FBI is involved in the investigation, Troyer said.

Audio clips of broadcast traffic posted by multiple users on Twitter recorded the pilot speaking to air traffic controllers, sometimes seeking advice, sometimes talking about himself.

“I’ve got a lot of people that care about me,” he said at one point. “It’s going to disappoint them to hear that I did this. I would like to apologize to each and every one of them. Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose, I guess. Never really knew it until now.”





A witness on the ground, Bryan Sichley, said he was at Chambers Bay in University Place and saw a plane nose dive after being chased by two fighter jets.

Royal King of Mukilteo was photographing a wedding at Lake Steilacoom when he saw the low-flying plane and two fighter jets trailing it. He knew something was off, he said.

He then saw the two jets come back around toward him, but not the plane. He didn’t hear the crash, but saw smoke.

“It was unfathomable, it was something out of a movie,” he said. “The smoke lingered. You could still hear the F-15s, which were flying low.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Seattle Times contributed to this report.