Here’s what you need to know about the Ketron and Anderson Island ferry runs

Pierce County officials said they’ll try and keep to as normal a schedule as possible on the Saturday ferry run from Steilacoom to Anderson Island following Friday’s crash of a hijacked plane on Ketron Island.

As of Saturday morning, public access to Ketron was closed to all except investigators and emergency responders.

“Law enforcement is not allowing anyone on Ketron,” said Toby Rickman, deputy director of Pierce County Planning and Public Works.

Additionally, “we do need to accommodate the needs of first responders,” said Rickman of today’s ferry schedule.

“When we need to take the first responders on or off Ketron Island, we’ll go to Ketron Island on the way to Anderson Island or on the way back. We’ll add in the extra time on some runs to go over there and pick up or drop people off,” he said.

Residents or visitors won’t be able to get off at Ketron Island, but Anderson Island drop-off should be as normal as the schedule will allow while accommodating emergency personnel.

Pierce County only has one ferry on the run right now because of an ongoing project that has the other ferry in Olympia.

Rickman asked riders to be patient as the delays might be unpredictable.

“There already has been one delay, but just 12 minutes,” said Rickman.

He added, “If people don‘t need to travel on the ferry today, we would appreciate they not take the ferry so it makes loading and unloading easier. We’re trying not to disrupt the schedule as much as possible.”

The low tide around 1 p.m. today also means that larger vehicles will have trouble getting on and off the ferry.

“We’ll send out ferry rider alerts. There won’t be (long) delays, no more than 10, 15 or 20 minutes. We’ll try and keep the regular schedule,” he said.