DuPont wants you to come for the BBQ, stay for the classic cars, beer, golf and live music

We’re a long way from Missouri, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a contest sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society.
DuPont’s Hudson’s Bay Heritage Days will be the setting of the Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 American Legion’s BBQ Contest, which has the backing of the Kansas City group.
The city of DuPont says 30 pro and semi-pro pitmasters from the area will compete for more than $10,000 in cash prizes. The event runs Friday through Sunday (Aug. 17-19) at Clocktower Park, 1400 Palisade Blvd.
Proceeds from the competition go to support local youth programs. Samples will be offered Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Also happening at the celebration: the Washington State LeMay Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament, a classic car show, beer garden and live music.
More details: heritagedaysbbqcomp.com/ and dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2345
Comments