Rabid bats found on Auburn sidewalk. Did you or your pets get too close?

Two rabid bats were found on an Auburn sidewalk this week, according to King County Public Health.
A passerby found them near B Street Northeast and Third Street Northeast on Monday and notified animal control officers.
One bat was dead and the other appeared to be sick.
The bats tested positive for rabies Wednesday.
It’s unclear how or when the bats contracted rabies, but health officials said the bats may have come in contact with people or pets while on the sidewalk.
Anyone who suspects they came in contact with the rabid bats is asked to call Public Health at 206-292-4774.
More information about rabies can be found here.
