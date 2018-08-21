The first art exhibit at The Resource Center will put social, economic issues in spotlight

Co-working space The Resource Center is set to hold its first art exhibit later this month.
Tacoma artist LeShawn Gamble will show his latest work, “The UnTIEd States of America,” with an opening reception at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at 1004 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tacoma.
According to the center: “Gamble’s work was chosen from a highly competitive lineup of more than 100 local artists for the show, which will focus attention on the current state of social and economic unrest in our country.”
Tickets are $15, with proceeds going to the artist’s Renaissance 21 youth art program.
“Renaissance 21 not only produces various mediums of provocative, timely art, but is the host of Project L.O.V.E. — a program to empower at-risk youth through self-expression and entrepreneurship,” the center said in its news release.
The show is open only to people 21 and over. More details can be found on the official show website at https://untiedstatesr21.eventbrite.com or by emailing organizer Drea Baines at Dreab@theresourcecenter.space or calling (253) 392-1850.
