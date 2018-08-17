Local

Federal Way man, 25, killed as he exited I-5 onto state Route 599 in Tukwila

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

August 17, 2018 03:27 PM

A Federal Way man was killed Thursday afternoon after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover wreck on state Route 599 and Interstate 5 in Tukwila.

Joel Rivera, 25, died at the scene.

Rivera was traveling southbound onto Interstate 5 from Route 599 when he failed to negotiate the curve at approximately 1:25 p.m. Thursday, the Washington State Patrol said.

Rivera was not wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said. His 2003 Ford Focus came to rest upside-down.

The road was blocked for approximately three hours.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

  Comments  