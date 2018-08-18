Wildfire smoke is supposed to tank our air quality again Sunday, Weather Service says

The smoke is back.
Or at least, it’s supposed to be Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert this weekend to take effect 10 a.m. Sunday and run through 5 p.m. Wednesday for Western Washington.
Large wildfires in the Washington Cascades and British Columbia could make the air across Western Washington unhealthy during that time, the alert said.
“Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky,” it cautioned. “Follow advice from your physician or other medical services if you have a heart or respiratory condition.”
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency’s Saturday forecast for Pierce County was that smoke levels could be unhealthy for sensitive groups Sunday and could get worse Monday or Tuesday.
The Weather Service put out advice via Twitter for dealing with the smoke, such as:
▪ Check air quality conditions at www.wasmoke.blogspot.com.
▪ Close windows and doors, stay hydrated and use fans or air conditioners to beat the heat when necessary.
▪ Don’t smoke, use candles or vacuum. Do use an air cleaner with a HEPA filter.
