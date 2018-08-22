Toddler killed after being trapped in Auburn apartment fire

A young girl died early Wednesday after a fire destroyed her family’s apartment in Auburn, according to Valley Regional Fire Authority.
Crews were called about 3 a.m. to the Clearwater Ridge apartments, 3702 Auburn Way South, after neighbors noticed smoke and flames coming from a unit on the top floor.
The girl’s father and two children, ages 6 and 7, were able to escape. The children woke after hearing a smoke alarm and alerted the father.
Firefighters found the girl’s body in her bedroom after dousing the flames.
She has not been identified.
Family members told KIRO-TV she would have celebrated her fourth birthday this weekend. Valley Regional Fire said the girl was 2.
Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire.
The blaze was contained to the apartment, but caused damage to surrounding units.
At least 10 people were displaced, officials said.
