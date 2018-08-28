Small fire at Tacoma McMenamins Elks Lodge quickly extinguished

It could have been worse, but damage was minimal after a small fire ignited inside McMenamins Elks Lodge in Tacoma.
According to Tacoma Fire Department Battalion Chief Lincoln Correa, the call came just before 11 a.m. Tuesday from workers on the first floor in the northeast corner of the building.
When the firefighters realized what commercial structure was on fire, “There was probably a little uptick in everyone’s heart rate,” said Correa.
Andersen Construction has been working to renovate the site, set to open next year.
The fire was apparently started by welding equipment working on metal plates that ignited nearby wood in roof joists, according to Correa.
Emergency crews were on scene in minutes as workers were evacuated. The fire, contained to the area it started, was quickly extinguished. No further damage was reported.
“It’s such a nice building they’re trying to renovate,” Correa said. “It was a small, little fire but the potential (for damage) could have been big.”
No injuries were reported and workers were soon allowed back in to resume operations.
Comments