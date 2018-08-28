Minor fire at Tacoma McMenamins Elks Lodge quickly doused

A minor fire at Tacoma McMenamins Elks Lodge was quickly doused by the Tacoma Fire Department Tuesday morning. No injuries or significant damage was reported after wood ignited near welding work.
