His truck broke down in Parkland and he hasn’t been seen since. Now deputies are asking for help to find him

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man last seen nearly two weeks ago while walking to his broken-down pickup truck.
Charles Allen, 65, was last seen at his apartment along 74th Street East on Aug. 16 and has not returned home, the Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday afternoon.
He may have been walking to his truck, a green 1995 Dodge Dakota with a blue driver’s side door, which was broken down along 112th Street East in Parkland. The truck, license plate no. B44650P, has not been seen since Allen went missing.
Allen was last seen in a blue Seattle Seahawks baseball cap, green shirt, brown cargo shorts and gray Nike shoes.
“At this point in the investigation there is no suspicion of foul play or illegal activities in his disappearance, but we are concerned for his safety due to the length of time he has not returned home,” the agency posted to Twitter.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Allen or his truck is asked to contact Pierce County sheriff’s deputies.
