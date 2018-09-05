Missing Federal Way man with dementia left home 10 days ago without money, medication

A Federal Way man with dementia has been missing more than a week, police said.
Robert Fisher, 62, was last seen the morning of Aug. 26 by staff members at the adult family home where he lives in the 2900 block of South 284th Street.
He did not take money, medication or other personal items when he left.
Police said it’s unclear where Fisher was going but he needs medication for seizures.
He is described as white, 5 feet 9 and 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt, black pants with green stripes and brown hiking boots.
Anyone with information on Fisher’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
