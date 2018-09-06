Motorcyclist tried to stop for traffic on SR 410, but lost control and slid beneath truck

A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday after losing control of his Harley Davidson and sliding underneath a stopped truck near Buckley, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 48-year-old Graham man was taken to Tacoma General Hospital with unknown injuries. His bike was totaled.
Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling east on state Route 410 at 262nd Avenue East when a Ford F150 in front of him stopped for traffic.
The motorcyclist lost control while trying to stop. He and his bike slid underneath the truck.
The Ford’s driver, a 39-year-old Buckley man, was not injured.
SR 410 was blocked for nearly three hours after the crash, which happened just before 4 p.m.
Comments